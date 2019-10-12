Last Vikings, The

Every item in our inventory has been inspected, very strictly graded, and bagged for its protection.
Shrink Wrapped. Still in the original factory shrink wrap, with condition visible through shrink noted. For example, "SW (NM)" means shrink wrapped in near-mint condition.
Perfect. Brand new.
Near Mint. Like new with only the slightest wear, many times indistinguishable from a Mint item. Close to perfect, very collectible.
Board games in this condition may be played but show little to no wear.
Excellent. Lightly used, but almost like new. May show very small spine creases or slight corner wear. Absolutely no tears and no marks, a collectible condition.
Very Good. Used. May have medium-sized creases, corner dings, minor tears or scuff marks, small stains, etc. Complete and very useable.
Very well used, but complete and useable. May have flaws such as tears, pen marks or highlighting, large creases, stains, marks, a loose map, etc.
Extremely well used and has major flaws, which may be too numerous to mention. Item is complete unless noted.
- Boxed items are listed as "code/code" where the first code represents the box, and the second code describes the contents. When only one condition is listed, then the box and contents are in the same condition.
- A "plus" sign indicates that an item is close to the next highest condition. Example, EX+ is an item between Excellent and Near Mint condition. A "minus" sign indicates the opposite.
- Major defects and/or missing components are noted separately.
- Boardgame counters are punched, unless noted. Due to the nature of loose counters, if a game is unplayable it may be returned for a refund of the purchase price.
- In most cases, boxed games and box sets do not come with dice.
- The cardboard backing of miniature packs is not graded. If excessively worn, they will be marked as "card worn."
- Flat trays for SPI games are not graded, and have the usual problems. If excessively worn, they will be marked as "tray worn."
If you have any questions or comments regarding grading or anything else, please send e-mail to nobleknight@nobleknight.com.