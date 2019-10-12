Last Vikings, The

Description

The game "The Last Vikings" recreates events of two battles - at Kliszow in 1702 and at Fraustadt in 1706. In both cases the Swedish army was a winner. Of course on board, a result could be different.



Basic rules are similar to published in 2016 game Bloody Fields of Mollwitz. The distinctive features of this system are the activation of army parts and resolution of fire and melee based on the morale of the involved units.



Thinking about unique events during this battles, the designer added rules about Polish hussars and infantry using cheval de fries.



Using game elements, players can check if events could go in another way. What would happen if the Polish army fully engaged in the Battle at Kliszow? What would happen if the Russians received more support from Saxon cavalry?



A very interesting and detailed historical introduction with tremendous education value.



Contents:



652 die-cut counters

2 map boards of size 84 x 60 cm (one double-side printed sheet)

1 rule book (16 pages)

1 scenario book (24 pages)

3 set up sheets

1 ten-sided die