

The board wargame "Festung Breslau 1945" allows players to see the events that took place in the besieged city between 15th February and 6th May 1945. Players take on the role of Commanders of the Red Army or fortress’ garrison. They determine the directions of assaults and dispose of available resources. You can check whether the Russians could take the city earlier than they did historically or whether the Germans could organize the defense more effectively. It is up to you whether you will use your advantages appropriately. Fate of "Festung Breslau" is in your hands!



A complete game “Festung Breslau 1945” contains:



• one board 48x68 cm;

• a set of 308 mounted counters (12,5x12,5mm size);

• one rule book (12 pages);

• one scenario card;

• one six sided die.



