Browse CatalogRole Playing Games Board & War Games Historical Minis Historical Minis Dice & Supplies Magic & CCGs Novels & Comics Historical Books Art, Prints & Books Software & PC Games Toys, Movies & more
Browse by GenrePlain Text CatalogFull Inventory
InformationOrdering & ShippingInternationalGrading SystemTestimonialsAbout UsSite MapNewsletterBrick & MortarContact

Join our newsletter
for new products, special offers, and more!

Enter email address

Sell your stuff or turn those old games into new!

Click Here

Don't see what you're looking for? Create a Want List!

Click Here

Partner with the Knight!

Click Here
Festung Breslau 1945
« Product List Page    « Product Lines
Category: Board & War Games, War Games by Era
Genre: War Game - World War II, War Game - 1900 to 1960 A.D.
Product Line: War Games (Strategemata)
Author: Adam Niechwiej
Publish Date: 2017
Dimensions: 8.9x12.25x1"
In Print: Yes
Condition: SW (MINT/New)    
NKG part # Mfg. part # Type Condition
2148536745 Boxed Game SW (MINT/New)

The board wargame "Festung Breslau 1945" allows players to see the events that took place in the besieged city between 15th February and 6th May 1945. Players take on the role of Commanders of the Red Army or fortress’ garrison. They determine the directions of assaults and dispose of available resources. You can check whether the Russians could take the city earlier than they did historically or whether the Germans could organize the defense more effectively. It is up to you whether you will use your advantages appropriately. Fate of "Festung Breslau" is in your hands!

A complete game “Festung Breslau 1945” contains:

• one board 48x68 cm;
• a set of 308 mounted counters (12,5x12,5mm size);
• one rule book (12 pages);
• one scenario card;
• one six sided die.

Current Customer Reviews  (Review Guidelines)
» Be the first to write an online review and share your thoughts with other customers!

Customers who bought this item also bought:

Valor at Casa Berardi by Lone Canuck Publishing
Four Battles of Army Group South by SPI
#305 w/Armies of the White Sun, The War in China 1937-1945 by Decision Games
Absolute Victory - World Conflict 1939-1945 by Compass Games
Army Paratroopers - Glider Assault by Lost Battalion Games

» Browse other products by Strategemata


$38.95
Quantity:
Retail Price: $45.95
You Save: $7.00

In Stock: Ships within 24 hours

Festung Breslau 1945
+ view enlarged image
(if available)

Festung Breslau 1945
+ view enlarged image
(if available)

^ Back to top
  